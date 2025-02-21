Beigene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ONC) COO Sells $5,105,568.69 in Stock

Beigene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ONC – Get Free Report) COO Xiaobin Wu sold 21,267 shares of Beigene stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.07, for a total transaction of $5,105,568.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Xiaobin Wu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 18th, Xiaobin Wu sold 30,654 shares of Beigene stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.74, for a total value of $7,379,643.96.

Beigene Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ONC opened at $244.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.64, a P/E/G ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.93. Beigene, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $126.97 and a 52-week high of $248.16.

Beigene Company Profile

BeiGene Ltd. Is a global oncology company, which engages in providing pharmaceutical products. Its medicines include BRUKINSA, TEVIMBRA, and PARTRUVIX. The company was founded by Xiao Dong Wang and John V. Oyler on October 28, 2010 and is headquartered in George Town, KY.

