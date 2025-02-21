Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA) Shares Up 6.8% After Dividend Announcement

Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA – Get Free Report) shares were up 6.8% during mid-day trading on Friday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $88.39 and last traded at $89.20. Approximately 5,985 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 9,437 shares. The stock had previously closed at $83.51.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Bel Fuse’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.77%.

Get Bel Fuse alerts:

Bel Fuse Trading Up 6.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $87.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 28.82 and a beta of 1.23.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bel Fuse

Bel Fuse ( NASDAQ:BELFA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.44. Bel Fuse had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 7.66%. The firm had revenue of $149.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.41 million.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Bel Fuse by 199.9% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 16,419 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 10,945 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Bel Fuse by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,648 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Bel Fuse by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,610 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Bel Fuse in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $360,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Bel Fuse in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $337,000. 6.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bel Fuse Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that power, protect, and connect electronic circuits. The company's products are used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation, and e-Mobility industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bel Fuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bel Fuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.