Benchmark Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Integer (NYSE:ITGR) Stock

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Benchmark from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Benchmark’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.46% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on ITGR. KeyCorp raised their target price on Integer from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Integer from $147.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Oppenheimer downgraded Integer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Integer in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Integer from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.67.

Shares of ITGR stock traded down $6.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $128.80. The stock had a trading volume of 134,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,178. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 39.85, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.13. Integer has a twelve month low of $98.63 and a twelve month high of $146.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $137.92 and its 200 day moving average is $132.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.03). Integer had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The firm had revenue of $449.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.28 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Integer will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in Integer by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 538,027 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $69,943,000 after purchasing an additional 15,446 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Integer by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 151,397 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $19,682,000 after purchasing an additional 28,572 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in Integer by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 3,470 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Integer by 98.4% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 369 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its position in Integer by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,598 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, non-vascular, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

