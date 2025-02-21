Benchmark Issues Positive Forecast for Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Stock Price

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Benchmark from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 25.22% from the company’s current price.

BILI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Bilibili from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America upped their price target on Bilibili from $19.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Bilibili from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Daiwa America upgraded shares of Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bilibili has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.33.

Get Bilibili alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BILI

Bilibili Stock Up 8.4 %

NASDAQ BILI traded up $1.85 on Friday, reaching $23.96. The stock had a trading volume of 14,729,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,153,405. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.53. Bilibili has a 12-month low of $9.63 and a 12-month high of $31.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.14 and a beta of 0.81.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Bilibili had a negative net margin of 10.73% and a negative return on equity of 15.17%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bilibili will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Beijing Investment Ltd raised its stake in shares of Bilibili by 96.2% during the third quarter. First Beijing Investment Ltd now owns 3,793,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860,496 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Bilibili by 422.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,256,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,747,000 after buying an additional 1,823,829 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Bilibili by 14,710.1% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,762,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750,500 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 208.4% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,807,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Bilibili during the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,584,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.08% of the company’s stock.

Bilibili Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of digital content, including professional user generated videos, mobile games, and value-added services, such as live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, audio drama on Maoer, and comics on Bilibili Comic.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bilibili Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bilibili and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.