Best Biotech Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – February 18th

Thermo Fisher Scientific, AbbVie, and Danaher are the three Biotech stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Biotech stocks refer to publicly-traded companies that are involved in research, development, and commercialization of products based on biological processes, such as pharmaceuticals, medical devices, and genetic therapies. These stocks are often considered higher risk and more volatile due to the regulatory and scientific uncertainties associated with bringing new biotechnology products to market. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Biotech stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

NYSE TMO traded down $8.94 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $522.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,969,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,110,671. The stock has a market cap of $200.01 billion, a PE ratio of 31.63, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.77. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a fifty-two week low of $493.30 and a fifty-two week high of $627.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $548.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $569.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TMO

AbbVie (ABBV)

AbbVie Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Shares of AbbVie stock traded up $3.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $196.36. 6,064,325 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,895,811. AbbVie has a twelve month low of $153.58 and a twelve month high of $207.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $347.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $186.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ABBV

Danaher (DHR)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Shares of Danaher stock traded down $2.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $204.22. 5,587,725 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,517,413. Danaher has a twelve month low of $196.80 and a twelve month high of $281.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $228.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $248.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DHR

Recommended Stories