Best Leisure Stocks To Consider – February 18th

Apollo Global Management, Trip.com Group, MGM Resorts International, NetEase, Pool, Hyatt Hotels, and VICI Properties are the seven Leisure stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Leisure stocks refer to publicly traded companies that operate in industries related to entertainment, travel, recreation, and leisure activities. These companies may include hotels, airlines, cruise lines, amusement parks, casinos, movie theaters, and more. Investing in leisure stocks can provide exposure to consumer discretionary spending trends and economic cycles impacting the leisure industry. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Leisure stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Apollo Global Management (APO)

Apollo Global Management, Inc. is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Shares of NYSE APO traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $161.97. The company had a trading volume of 2,503,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,263,764. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Apollo Global Management has a 1-year low of $95.11 and a 1-year high of $189.49. The stock has a market cap of $91.65 billion, a PE ratio of 22.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $167.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.60.

Read Our Latest Research Report on APO

Trip.com Group (TCOM)

Trip.com Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

Shares of TCOM traded down $2.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,001,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,606,463. The company has a market cap of $43.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.37. Trip.com Group has a 1 year low of $38.23 and a 1 year high of $77.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $69.27 and a 200 day moving average of $60.66.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TCOM

MGM Resorts International (MGM)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

NYSE MGM traded down $1.70 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,062,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,268,659. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion, a PE ratio of 13.61, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 2.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.76. MGM Resorts International has a 1-year low of $31.61 and a 1-year high of $48.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MGM

NetEase (NTES)

NetEase, Inc. engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

Shares of NASDAQ NTES traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $104.63. 2,192,383 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,351,247. The company’s 50 day moving average is $97.20 and its 200 day moving average is $89.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.58. NetEase has a one year low of $75.85 and a one year high of $114.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NTES

Pool (POOL)

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

NASDAQ:POOL traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $343.50. 575,843 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 344,892. Pool has a twelve month low of $293.51 and a twelve month high of $422.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $345.68 and a 200 day moving average of $355.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Read Our Latest Research Report on POOL

Hyatt Hotels (H)

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

NYSE H traded up $3.31 on Tuesday, reaching $146.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,235,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 661,045. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $156.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.53. Hyatt Hotels has a 52 week low of $128.91 and a 52 week high of $168.20. The firm has a market cap of $14.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 1.48.

Read Our Latest Research Report on H

VICI Properties (VICI)

VICI Properties Inc. is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

Shares of NYSE:VICI traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.37. The stock had a trading volume of 4,435,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,332,480. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.95. VICI Properties has a 52 week low of $27.08 and a 52 week high of $34.29.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VICI

See Also