Best Renewable Energy Stocks To Consider – February 21st

Quanta Services, Bank of New York Mellon, Southern, Rockwell Automation, and WEC Energy Group are the five Renewable Energy stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Renewable energy stocks are shares of public companies that produce, distribute, or innovate in the field of renewable energy sources such as wind, solar, and hydropower. Investing in these stocks allows individuals to financially support the transition to cleaner energy alternatives, and potentially profit if the company succeeds. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Renewable Energy stocks within the last several days.

Quanta Services (PWR)

Quanta Services, Inc. provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

NYSE:PWR traded down $7.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $273.78. 1,606,375 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,537,603. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $317.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $304.97. Quanta Services has a twelve month low of $221.07 and a twelve month high of $365.88. The company has a market capitalization of $40.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.51, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.05.

Bank of New York Mellon (BK)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

Shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $87.12. 2,617,645 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,938,913. Bank of New York Mellon has a 1 year low of $52.64 and a 1 year high of $89.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.87 and its 200 day moving average is $76.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $63.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.08.

Southern (SO)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Shares of Southern stock traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $88.70. 2,372,854 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,040,214. Southern has a 1 year low of $65.99 and a 1 year high of $94.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $83.59 and its 200 day moving average is $86.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $97.19 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.53.

Rockwell Automation (ROK)

Rockwell Automation, Inc. provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Shares of Rockwell Automation stock traded down $8.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $295.16. 538,059 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 840,316. Rockwell Automation has a 1 year low of $242.81 and a 1 year high of $308.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $286.35 and its 200 day moving average is $276.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $33.37 billion, a PE ratio of 36.76, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.35.

WEC Energy Group (WEC)

WEC Energy Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

Shares of WEC Energy Group stock traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $104.41. 1,442,809 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,117,655. WEC Energy Group has a 1 year low of $76.50 and a 1 year high of $104.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $97.60 and its 200 day moving average is $96.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $33.03 billion, a PE ratio of 21.62, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.49.

