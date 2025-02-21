Best Technology Stocks To Consider – February 20th

Alibaba Group, NVIDIA, Super Micro Computer, Microsoft, and Meta Platforms are the five Technology stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Technology stocks refer to shares of ownership in technology-based companies that operate in areas such as software, semiconductors, electronics, and related fields. Their value typically depends on the company’s ability to innovate, create, and sell advanced or emerging tech-related products or services. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Technology stocks within the last several days.

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Shares of BABA traded up $10.52 on Thursday, hitting $136.31. 102,175,583 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,395,438. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $93.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $323.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.31. Alibaba Group has a 1 year low of $68.36 and a 1 year high of $144.51.

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

NVDA stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Thursday, reaching $139.71. 97,344,270 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 265,184,125. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 trillion, a PE ratio of 54.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $134.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.64. NVIDIA has a 52-week low of $66.25 and a 52-week high of $153.13.

Super Micro Computer (SMCI)

Super Micro Computer, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

NASDAQ:SMCI traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $60.40. The stock had a trading volume of 149,460,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,680,273. The company has a market capitalization of $35.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.21 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 1.93. Super Micro Computer has a 1-year low of $17.25 and a 1-year high of $122.90.

Microsoft (MSFT)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Shares of Microsoft stock traded up $2.91 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $416.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,568,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,048,326. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.35. Microsoft has a one year low of $385.58 and a one year high of $468.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $426.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $422.84. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.90.

Meta Platforms (META)

Meta Platforms, Inc. engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Shares of NASDAQ META traded down $8.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $695.70. The company had a trading volume of 7,726,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,598,742. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $644.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $588.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.08, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.98. Meta Platforms has a 12 month low of $414.50 and a 12 month high of $740.91.

