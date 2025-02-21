BHP Group Limited Announces Dividend of $0.50 (OTCMKTS:BHPLF)

BHP Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BHPLF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, February 21st, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share on Thursday, March 27th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 5th.
BHP Group Price Performance
BHP Group stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.26. 5,306 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 393,812. BHP Group has a 12 month low of $22.30 and a 12 month high of $32.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.50.
BHP Group Company Profile
