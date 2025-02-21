BHP Group Limited Announces Dividend of $0.50 (OTCMKTS:BHPLF)

BHP Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BHPLF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, February 21st, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share on Thursday, March 27th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 5th.

BHP Group stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.26. 5,306 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 393,812. BHP Group has a 12 month low of $22.30 and a 12 month high of $32.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.50.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

