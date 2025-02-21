BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 4.200-4.400 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 4.160. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.1 billion-$3.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.1 billion.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:BMRN traded up $0.15 on Friday, reaching $68.88. 489,077 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,560,832. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.84 and its 200-day moving average is $71.05. The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $60.63 and a 1-year high of $94.85.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The biotechnology company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $747.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $711.05 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 10.10%. Equities research analysts anticipate that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on BMRN shares. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday. Finally, William Blair cut BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.81.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

