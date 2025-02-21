BioSyent Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIOYF) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.03 Per Share

BioSyent Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIOYF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, February 21st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.0347 per share on Friday, March 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This is an increase from BioSyent’s previous dividend of $0.03.

BioSyent Stock Performance

BIOYF stock opened at $7.81 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.87. BioSyent has a 12-month low of $5.93 and a 12-month high of $8.90.

About BioSyent

BioSyent Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires or licenses, develops, and sells pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in Canada and internationally. Its products include FeraMAX Pd Therapeutic 150 for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia; FeraMAX Pd Maintenance 45, a chewable supplement for the prevention of iron deficiency anemia; and FeraMAX Pd Powder 15, a powder form product used for preventing iron deficiency and iron deficiency anemia.

