BioSyent Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIOYF) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.03 Per Share

BioSyent Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIOYF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, February 21st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.0347 per share on Friday, March 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This is an increase from BioSyent’s previous dividend of $0.03.
BioSyent Stock Performance
BIOYF stock opened at $7.81 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.87. BioSyent has a 12-month low of $5.93 and a 12-month high of $8.90.
About BioSyent
