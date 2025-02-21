BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Shares Acquired by Venturi Wealth Management LLC

Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,983 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $828,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 129.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 38,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,215,000 after acquiring an additional 21,957 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 3.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,439,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,118,000 after acquiring an additional 217,385 shares during the last quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services acquired a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the fourth quarter valued at $670,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 44.6% during the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 23,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 7,374 shares during the last quarter. 98.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BJ. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BJ’s Wholesale Club presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.88.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Price Performance

Shares of BJ opened at $103.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.68 billion, a PE ratio of 24.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $97.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.18. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.43 and a twelve month high of $108.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.29. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 35.41% and a net margin of 2.71%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. BJ’s Wholesale Club’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Profile

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

