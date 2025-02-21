Blackbird (LON:BIRD) Trading 15.8% Higher – Time to Buy?

Shares of Blackbird plc (LON:BIRD – Get Free Report) traded up 15.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 5.50 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 5.50 ($0.07). 881,948 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 55% from the average session volume of 568,645 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.75 ($0.06).

Blackbird Stock Up 15.8 %

The stock has a market cap of £21.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.97 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 4.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 5.72.

About Blackbird

Blackbird plc operates in the fast-growing SaaS, Media and Entertainment and content creation markets. Blackbird plc’s patented technology allows for frame accurate navigation, playback, viewing and editing in the cloud and it has two products.

BlackbirdⓇ a market leading suite of cloud-native computing applications, is used by rights holders, broadcasters, sports and news video specialists, live events and content owners, post production houses, other mass market digital video channels and corporations.

elevate.io is the company’s new browser-based collaborative content creation platform currently in general release.

