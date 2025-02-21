Blue Chip Stocks To Keep An Eye On – February 20th

RF Industries, NetSol Technologies, and Fidelity Blue Chip Growth are the five Blue Chip stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Blue chip stocks refer to shares in large, well-established, and financially stable corporations with a history of reliable performance. These companies often provide regular dividends and are known for their resilience during economic downturns, making them a safe investment option. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Blue Chip stocks within the last several days.

RF Industries (RFIL)

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Italy, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly, and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

RFIL stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.12. The company had a trading volume of 8,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,248. RF Industries has a 1 year low of $2.86 and a 1 year high of $5.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.09. The company has a market capitalization of $53.96 million, a P/E ratio of -8.13 and a beta of 1.01.

NetSol Technologies (NTWK)

NetSol Technologies, Inc. designs, develops, markets, and exports enterprise software solutions to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry.

Shares of NetSol Technologies stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.55. 2,818 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,384. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.64 and its 200 day moving average is $2.76. The firm has a market cap of $29.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.35 and a beta of 1.07. NetSol Technologies has a 1 year low of $2.28 and a 1 year high of $3.34.

Fidelity Blue Chip Growth (FBGRX)

FBGRX traded up $1.31 during trading on Thursday, reaching $236.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $232.69 and its 200-day moving average is $221.16.

