Blue Owl Capital Co. III (NYSE:OBDE) Shares Sold by Transcend Capital Advisors LLC

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital Co. III (NYSE:OBDE – Free Report) by 81.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 209,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 927,573 shares during the quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blue Owl Capital Co. III were worth $3,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in Blue Owl Capital Co. III by 88.4% in the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,755,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,414,000 after buying an additional 3,169,713 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Blue Owl Capital Co. III by 78.9% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 683,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,863,000 after buying an additional 301,365 shares during the period. Certuity LLC increased its position in Blue Owl Capital Co. III by 99.7% in the fourth quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 615,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,870,000 after buying an additional 307,151 shares during the period. Requisite Capital Management LLC increased its position in Blue Owl Capital Co. III by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC now owns 431,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,605,000 after buying an additional 215,995 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Blue Owl Capital Co. III by 7,952.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 355,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,091,000 after buying an additional 350,842 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE OBDE opened at $14.14 on Friday. Blue Owl Capital Co. III has a 1-year low of $13.60 and a 1-year high of $16.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion and a PE ratio of 8.03.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 9.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. Blue Owl Capital Co. III’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.55%.

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a specialty finance company focused on lending to U.S. middle-market companies. Blue Owl Capital Corporation is based in NEW YORK.

