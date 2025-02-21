Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OBDC) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OBDC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $394.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.24 million. Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 37.26%.
Blue Owl Capital Stock Up 0.8 %
Shares of NYSE:OBDC traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.66. The stock had a trading volume of 678,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,904,602. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.98. Blue Owl Capital has a one year low of $13.98 and a one year high of $16.91.
Blue Owl Capital Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.73%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About Blue Owl Capital
Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund makes investments in senior secured, direct lending or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments, first lien, unitranche, and second lien term loans and common equity investments.
