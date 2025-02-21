Blue Star Capital (LON:BLU) Stock Price Up 15.7% – Time to Buy?

Blue Star Capital plc (LON:BLU – Get Free Report) rose 15.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 12 ($0.15) and last traded at GBX 10.70 ($0.14). Approximately 89,536 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 284,838 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.25 ($0.12).

Blue Star Capital Trading Up 3.0 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 5.47 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1.91. The company has a market capitalization of £576.70 million, a P/E ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.36.

Blue Star Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Blue Star Capital plc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments in seed, early stage, and late stage companies, including buy-outs. The firm provides funding for shell companies at the founder stage, upon IPO and operating businesses prior to IPO or alternative exit. It typically invests in new, disruptive technologies in the fast growing areas of esports, blockchain, and payments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Star Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Star Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.