BluMetric Environmental (CVE:BLM) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Clarus Securities

Clarus Securities upgraded shares of BluMetric Environmental (CVE:BLM – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning,Zacks.com reports.
BluMetric Environmental Trading Down 2.0 %
CVE BLM opened at C$0.97 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.35, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 1.29. BluMetric Environmental has a one year low of C$0.33 and a one year high of C$1.13. The firm has a market cap of C$34.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 426.32 and a beta of 1.43.
BluMetric Environmental Company Profile
