BluMetric Environmental (CVE:BLM) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Clarus Securities

Clarus Securities upgraded shares of BluMetric Environmental (CVE:BLM – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning,Zacks.com reports.

BluMetric Environmental Trading Down 2.0 %

CVE BLM opened at C$0.97 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.35, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 1.29. BluMetric Environmental has a one year low of C$0.33 and a one year high of C$1.13. The firm has a market cap of C$34.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 426.32 and a beta of 1.43.

BluMetric Environmental Company Profile

BluMetric Environmental Inc provides solutions for environmental issues worldwide. The company offers professional services in the fields of environmental geosciences and engineering, industrial hygiene, occupational health and safety, renewable energy, water and wastewater treatment, and environmental contracting and management.

