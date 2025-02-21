BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGD) Stock Price Up 5.6% – Time to Buy?

BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGD – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 5.6% on Friday . The company traded as high as $12.11 and last traded at $12.13. 2,112,600 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 5,095,229 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.48.

BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Inverse Leveraged ETN Trading Up 9.3 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.99. The firm has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.73 and a beta of -5.03.

About BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Inverse Leveraged ETN

The MicroSectors FANG+ Index -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (FNGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FANG+ index. The fund tracks -3x the daily price movements of an index of technology and consumer discretionary companies. The note uses derivatives to achieve its -3x exposure. FNGD was launched on Jan 25, 2018 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

