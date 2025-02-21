Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BEI.UN) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BEI.UN – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$85.53.
Several research analysts have issued reports on BEI.UN shares. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$96.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$84.75 to C$81.75 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$91.00 to C$82.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$98.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$84.00 to C$73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.66%.
In other Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust news, Director Scott Andrew Morrison purchased 650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$64.76 per share, with a total value of C$42,094.98. 17.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest community provider and is a leading owner/operator of multi-family rental communities. Providing homes in more than 200 communities, with over 34,000 residential suites totaling over 29 million net rentable square feet, Boardwalk has a proven long-term track record of building better communities, where love always lives.
