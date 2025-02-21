Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BEI.UN) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BEI.UN – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$85.53.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BEI.UN shares. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$96.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$84.75 to C$81.75 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$91.00 to C$82.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$98.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$84.00 to C$73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th.

Get Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Down 0.6 %

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

Shares of BEI.UN stock opened at C$63.25 on Friday. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of C$59.53 and a 1 year high of C$91.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.35, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$63.48 and its 200-day moving average is C$73.74. The stock has a market cap of C$3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 4.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.66%.

Insider Transactions at Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust

In other Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust news, Director Scott Andrew Morrison purchased 650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$64.76 per share, with a total value of C$42,094.98. 17.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest community provider and is a leading owner/operator of multi-family rental communities. Providing homes in more than 200 communities, with over 34,000 residential suites totaling over 29 million net rentable square feet, Boardwalk has a proven long-term track record of building better communities, where love always lives.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.