Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Given New $5,800.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by analysts at Citigroup from $5,500.00 to $5,800.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.76% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on BKNG. Cfra upgraded shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $5,100.00 to $5,600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Booking from $5,400.00 to $6,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Booking from $4,100.00 to $4,700.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $5,700.00 to $6,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5,370.43.

NASDAQ:BKNG traded up $35.98 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5,054.21. 389,954 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 261,747. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4,908.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4,540.81. Booking has a fifty-two week low of $3,180.00 and a fifty-two week high of $5,337.24. The company has a market capitalization of $167.29 billion, a PE ratio of 34.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.39.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $41.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $35.82 by $5.73. Booking had a net margin of 21.85% and a negative return on equity of 166.06%. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Booking will post 181.63 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc bought a new position in Booking during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in Booking during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new position in Booking during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Promus Capital LLC acquired a new position in Booking during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

