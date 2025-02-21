Booking’s (BKNG) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at Piper Sandler

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Piper Sandler in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $5,120.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $4,900.00. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 1.58% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on BKNG. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $5,400.00 price target on shares of Booking in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $4,100.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Argus downgraded shares of Booking from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,940.00 to $4,510.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $4,600.00 to $5,000.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5,070.14.

NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $5,040.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.29, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4,908.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4,540.81. Booking has a 1 year low of $3,180.00 and a 1 year high of $5,337.24.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $41.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $35.82 by $5.73. Booking had a negative return on equity of 166.06% and a net margin of 21.85%. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Booking will post 181.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Booking by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,321,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its holdings in Booking by 55.9% in the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 931 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,921,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Booking by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 179,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $896,455,000 after purchasing an additional 8,735 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Booking by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,869 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,160,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Booking by 5.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $166,787,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

