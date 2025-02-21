Boston Financial Mangement LLC Has $2.55 Million Stock Position in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $2,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising during the third quarter valued at about $43,665,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 6.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,497,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $200,093,000 after purchasing an additional 90,933 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 19,961.8% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 110,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,741,000 after purchasing an additional 109,790 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 39.8% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 51,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,017,000 after purchasing an additional 14,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 96.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 97,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,026,000 after purchasing an additional 47,746 shares in the last quarter. 93.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lamar Advertising Stock Performance

Shares of LAMR stock opened at $122.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.46 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. Lamar Advertising has a 52 week low of $106.61 and a 52 week high of $139.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.31.

Lamar Advertising Increases Dividend

Lamar Advertising ( NASDAQ:LAMR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.74. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 42.58%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lamar Advertising will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.07%. This is a positive change from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is 112.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LAMR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Lamar Advertising from $142.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Lamar Advertising from $132.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Lamar Advertising from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.40.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in the United States and Canada. The company owns and operates billboards, logo signs, and transit advertising displays, as well as rents space for advertising on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals.

