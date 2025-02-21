Boston Financial Mangement LLC Has $618,000 Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 270.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,223 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,878 shares during the quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHB. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 194,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,961,000 after buying an additional 20,941 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 71,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,781,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. Jackson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 190,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,673,000 after purchasing an additional 3,778 shares during the period.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHB opened at $23.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.55. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52-week low of $19.14 and a 52-week high of $23.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a PE ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 1.02.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

