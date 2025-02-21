Boston Financial Mangement LLC Makes New $218,000 Investment in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC purchased a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,621 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 169.9% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 224 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 245 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 239.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 339 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Cullen/Frost Bankers alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, insider Paul Bracher sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.45, for a total value of $1,603,675.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,355,819.70. This represents a 10.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CFR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $144.00 target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $136.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $138.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cullen/Frost Bankers has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.54.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock opened at $142.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a PE ratio of 16.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 0.99. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.09 and a 52-week high of $147.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.36.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.19. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 20.44% and a return on equity of 15.95%. On average, analysts anticipate that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 8.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.84%.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

(Free Report)

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.