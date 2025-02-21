Boston Financial Mangement LLC Makes New $250,000 Investment in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC bought a new position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,546 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STT. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in State Street by 13.4% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,870 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,846,000 after acquiring an additional 2,470 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in State Street by 55.6% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,452 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in State Street by 17.5% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,545 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in State Street in the third quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in State Street by 15,129.6% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 32,439 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,870,000 after acquiring an additional 32,226 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Get State Street alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Kathryn M. Horgan sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.97, for a total transaction of $1,224,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,878,784.74. This trade represents a 10.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann Fogarty sold 3,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.47, for a total transaction of $368,536.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,054,667.52. The trade was a 6.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,020 shares of company stock worth $2,674,661. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

State Street Price Performance

NYSE STT opened at $99.63 on Friday. State Street Co. has a 12 month low of $70.20 and a 12 month high of $103.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.74 billion, a PE ratio of 12.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.64.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The asset manager reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. State Street had a net margin of 12.14% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

State Street Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. State Street’s payout ratio is 36.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of State Street from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of State Street from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of State Street from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of State Street from $139.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of State Street from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.73.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on STT

State Street Profile

(Free Report)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.