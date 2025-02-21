Boston Financial Mangement LLC Makes New $495,000 Investment in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 13.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,202,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,918,696,000 after purchasing an additional 753,143 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 39.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,977,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,249,645,000 after purchasing an additional 564,365 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 64,081.5% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 381,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $241,279,000 after purchasing an additional 381,285 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the third quarter valued at approximately $226,570,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 3,566.4% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 363,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $229,541,000 after purchasing an additional 353,393 shares in the last quarter. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PH shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $775.00 to $790.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Argus upped their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $650.00 to $710.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $795.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $520.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $842.00 to $805.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $739.06.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE:PH opened at $695.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $665.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $643.20. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52 week low of $492.71 and a 52 week high of $718.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.45.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $6.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.23 by $0.30. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.34% and a net margin of 15.87%. Research analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 26.71 EPS for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is currently 26.99%.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.