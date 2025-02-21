Boston Financial Mangement LLC Purchases 10,620 Shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC grew its position in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 402.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,260 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,620 shares during the quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd increased its stake in shares of Sony Group by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 36,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 28,852 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sony Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,125,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Sony Group by 311.3% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 157,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,337,000 after purchasing an additional 119,362 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Sony Group by 430.0% during the 4th quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 40,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 32,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, One Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sony Group by 400.9% during the 4th quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 27,593 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Sony Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SONY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Sony Group in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sony Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (up from $25.00) on shares of Sony Group in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

Sony Group Stock Up 0.8 %

Sony Group stock opened at $24.93 on Friday. Sony Group Co. has a 1-year low of $15.02 and a 1-year high of $24.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23, a P/E/G ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.71.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $28.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.32 billion. Sony Group had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 14.10%. On average, analysts predict that Sony Group Co. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sony Group

(Free Report)

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SONY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sony Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sony Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.