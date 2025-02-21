Boston Financial Mangement LLC Sells 135 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC cut its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 17.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VGT. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 93 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 2,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 11.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 64,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,756,000 after acquiring an additional 6,396 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 21.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,240,000 after acquiring an additional 7,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 40,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,902,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VGT stock opened at $641.51 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $478.25 and a fifty-two week high of $648.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $629.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $602.85.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

