Boston Financial Mangement LLC Trims Holdings in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC trimmed its stake in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,826 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 981 shares during the quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $1,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BWXT. Stone House Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in BWX Technologies by 76.2% during the third quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 229 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Quarry LP grew its holdings in BWX Technologies by 93.6% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 271 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in BWX Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in BWX Technologies by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 290 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. grew its holdings in BWX Technologies by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 316 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. 94.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BWX Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BWXT opened at $104.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $114.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a PE ratio of 34.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.73. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.70 and a 1 year high of $136.31.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BWXT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Alembic Global Advisors raised BWX Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Bank of America raised their price objective on BWX Technologies from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Maxim Group raised their price objective on BWX Technologies from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on BWX Technologies from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on BWX Technologies from $129.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BWX Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.50.

About BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

