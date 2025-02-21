Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Buys 1,679 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 60,329 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,679 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Stryker were worth $21,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Dunhill Financial LLC increased its position in Stryker by 94.9% during the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 76 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust bought a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Stock Performance

Shares of SYK stock opened at $386.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $147.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.96. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $314.93 and a 12-month high of $406.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $377.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $368.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.14. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 13.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.46 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 13.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stryker

In other news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.24, for a total value of $78,993,998.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,642,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,428,567,498. This represents a 5.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Allan C. Golston sold 2,458 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.07, for a total transaction of $941,586.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,705,827.65. This trade represents a 14.16 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on SYK. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Stryker from $380.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. StockNews.com downgraded Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Stryker from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $370.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $384.00 to $427.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $411.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $420.68.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

