Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Buys 22,980 Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,172,033 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,980 shares during the period. Agnico Eagle Mines makes up 1.5% of Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT owned about 0.23% of Agnico Eagle Mines worth $91,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 176.9% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 407 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 85.2% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 500 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Down 0.0 %

AEM stock opened at $98.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.93, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $87.46 and a 200-day moving average of $83.76. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a fifty-two week low of $47.73 and a fifty-two week high of $101.45.

Agnico Eagle Mines Dividend Announcement

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Free Report ) (TSE:AEM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The mining company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.44). Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 22.88% and a return on equity of 10.45%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is 42.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AEM shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $108.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agnico Eagle Mines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.63.

Get Our Latest Report on AEM

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

(Free Report)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.