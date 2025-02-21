Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Decreases Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT decreased its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 176,830 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 8,753 shares during the period. Adobe makes up approximately 1.3% of Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Adobe were worth $78,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Adobe by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,712,616 shares of the software company’s stock worth $765,094,000 after acquiring an additional 33,414 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 12.2% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 19,322 shares of the software company’s stock worth $10,005,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in Adobe by 201.0% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 117,383 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $60,779,000 after buying an additional 78,384 shares during the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Adobe by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 8,519 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,411,000 after buying an additional 2,113 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 99,150 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $44,090,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $454.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $440.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $494.61. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $403.75 and a 12 month high of $587.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $197.93 billion, a PE ratio of 36.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.31.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 11th. The software company reported $4.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $0.14. Adobe had a return on equity of 45.87% and a net margin of 25.85%. The firm had revenue of $5.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $625.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Adobe from $635.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. BNP Paribas upgraded Adobe from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $425.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $475.00 price objective (down previously from $600.00) on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $685.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $570.88.

In other Adobe news, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.83, for a total value of $145,567.22. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,170,203.55. The trade was a 11.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $437.28, for a total value of $403,172.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,687,063.84. This represents a 4.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,681 shares of company stock valued at $2,525,126. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

