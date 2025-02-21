Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Grows Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 72,289 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares during the quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $15,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DT Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 65.3% in the 3rd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 119 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 76.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 129 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 128.3% in the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 137 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Financial Life Planners purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in T-Mobile US in the third quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

TMUS opened at $265.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $230.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $220.66. The company has a market capitalization of $303.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.45, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.56. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $158.84 and a 12-month high of $271.41.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.42. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 18.09%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling at T-Mobile US

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.19, for a total value of $247,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,021 shares in the company, valued at $1,241,140.99. This trade represents a 16.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Andre Almeida bought 3,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $235.72 per share, for a total transaction of $897,621.76. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,808 shares in the company, valued at $897,621.76. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,100 shares of company stock worth $747,378 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TMUS. Barclays upped their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Daiwa America upgraded T-Mobile US to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.79.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

