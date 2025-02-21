Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Has $19.41 Million Stock Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lowered its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $19,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in AutoZone by 354,692.5% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 993,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,293,100,000 after buying an additional 993,139 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in AutoZone during the fourth quarter valued at $471,629,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 186.8% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 92,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,544,000 after buying an additional 60,483 shares during the last quarter. Canoe Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 542.8% in the fourth quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 62,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,032,000 after purchasing an additional 52,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in AutoZone by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 163,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,211,000 after acquiring an additional 42,776 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

Get AutoZone alerts:

AutoZone Stock Up 0.4 %

AutoZone stock opened at $3,408.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.19 billion, a PE ratio of 22.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3,321.68 and a 200-day moving average of $3,204.55. AutoZone, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,680.96 and a twelve month high of $3,484.42.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported $32.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $33.69 by ($1.17). The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.18% and a negative return on equity of 53.89%. AutoZone’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $32.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 152.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AZO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Argus raised their price target on shares of AutoZone from $3,560.00 to $3,678.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $3,450.00 to $3,750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Truist Financial upped their price target on AutoZone from $3,501.00 to $3,753.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $3,500.00 to $3,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on AutoZone from $3,024.00 to $3,585.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3,429.84.

Get Our Latest Report on AZO

AutoZone Company Profile

(Free Report)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.