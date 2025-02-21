Bray Capital Advisors Decreases Stock Position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA)

Bray Capital Advisors lowered its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA – Free Report) by 94.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,170 shares during the period. Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Perspectives Inc increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 110,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,481,000 after buying an additional 2,485 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 151.5% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 64,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 264.1% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,787,000.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FSTA opened at $51.63 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF has a 1 year low of $45.31 and a 1 year high of $52.41. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.11 and its 200 day moving average is $50.43.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (FSTA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Consumer Staples 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US consumer staples companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FSTA was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

