Bray Capital Advisors Lowers Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Bray Capital Advisors decreased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 965 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 1.0% of Bray Capital Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IEFA. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,275,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,831,337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506,562 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 32,868,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,565,395,000 after purchasing an additional 656,213 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,246,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,502,215,000 after purchasing an additional 72,670 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,921,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,652,000 after purchasing an additional 106,405 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,656,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,663,000 after buying an additional 257,103 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $76.10 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84. The company has a market cap of $119.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $72.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.00.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

