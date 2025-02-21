Bray Capital Advisors Reduces Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Bray Capital Advisors trimmed its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 86.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,400 shares during the quarter. Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GLD. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. PayPay Securities Corp lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 55.3% in the 4th quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. 42.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $270.99 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $187.05 and a 12 month high of $271.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $252.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $244.82.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

