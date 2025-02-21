BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) Price Target Raised to $52.00

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from $49.00 to $52.00 in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sector outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 39.00% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.33.

NASDAQ:BBIO traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 625,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,875,695. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.85. BridgeBio Pharma has a 12-month low of $21.62 and a 12-month high of $39.47. The stock has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.55 and a beta of 1.07.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($1.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $5.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 million. Analysts predict that BridgeBio Pharma will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BridgeBio Pharma news, CFO Brian C. Stephenson sold 68,000 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.29, for a total value of $2,467,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 93,758 shares in the company, valued at $3,402,477.82. The trade was a 42.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Neil Kumar sold 326,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.29, for a total transaction of $11,864,362.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,371,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,932,279.35. This trade represents a 5.74 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,496,239 shares of company stock valued at $122,612,036. 24.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma in the third quarter worth $1,286,000. First Turn Management LLC bought a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,178,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,818,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,658,000 after buying an additional 505,481 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in BridgeBio Pharma in the third quarter worth approximately $1,136,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 1.8% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,145,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,155,000 after purchasing an additional 19,978 shares during the period. 99.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, creates, tests, and delivers transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from genetic diseases and cancers. Its products in development programs include AG10, a next-generation oral small molecule near-complete TTR stabilizer that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis, or transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM); low-dose infigratinib, an oral FGFR1-3 selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 double-blinded, placebo-controlled pivotal study for the treatment option for children with achondroplasia; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.

