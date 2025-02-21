BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.11.

Several research firms have issued reports on BV. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of BrightView from $11.30 to $12.90 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on BrightView from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. William Blair upgraded BrightView from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on BrightView in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on BrightView from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BV. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of BrightView by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 82,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of BrightView by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 24,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in BrightView by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in BrightView by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 33,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in BrightView by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 5,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BV opened at $13.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.14 and a beta of 1.29. BrightView has a 52 week low of $8.26 and a 52 week high of $18.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.90.

BrightView Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial landscaping services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Maintenance Services and Development Services. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a suite of recurring commercial landscaping services, including mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

