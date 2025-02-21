Brokerages Set Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) PT at $70.50

Shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $70.50.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Ameris Bancorp from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research note on Friday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised Ameris Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $71.00 target price (up from $67.00) on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research report on Monday, February 3rd.
View Our Latest Report on ABCB
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ameris Bancorp
Ameris Bancorp Stock Performance
Shares of ABCB stock opened at $64.95 on Friday. Ameris Bancorp has a 12-month low of $44.22 and a 12-month high of $74.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.72.
Ameris Bancorp Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. This is a boost from Ameris Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. Ameris Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 15.36%.
About Ameris Bancorp
Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division. The company offers commercial and retail checking, regular interest-bearing savings, money market, individual retirement, and certificates of deposit accounts.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Ameris Bancorp
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- Ray Dalio’s Bridgewater Loaded Up on These Stocks in Q4 2024
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- Walmart Faces Tariff Headwinds, Consumer Trends Remain Positive
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- Tesla: 2 Reasons to Buy, 1 Reason to Run
Receive News & Ratings for Ameris Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameris Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.