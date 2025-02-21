Brokerages Set Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ) Target Price at $21.00

Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.00.

BZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Kanzhun from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Kanzhun from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on Kanzhun from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, CLSA assumed coverage on Kanzhun in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company.

Get Kanzhun alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Kanzhun

Kanzhun Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BZ opened at $15.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 34.76 and a beta of 0.49. Kanzhun has a 52 week low of $10.57 and a 52 week high of $22.74.

Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. Kanzhun had a net margin of 20.65% and a return on equity of 10.31%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kanzhun will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Kanzhun

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in Kanzhun in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,066,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Kanzhun by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 114,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after buying an additional 31,739 shares in the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kanzhun in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $256,000. CoreView Capital Management Ltd grew its position in Kanzhun by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. CoreView Capital Management Ltd now owns 3,055,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,168,000 after buying an additional 580,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in Kanzhun during the 4th quarter worth $9,098,000. 60.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kanzhun Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Kanzhun Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online recruitment services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers its recruitment services through a mobile app under the BOSS Zhipin brand name. Its services allow enterprise customers to access and interact with job seekers and manage their recruitment process.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kanzhun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kanzhun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.