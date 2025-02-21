Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) Given “Outperform” Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $8.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Brookdale Senior Living in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brookdale Senior Living has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

NYSE BKD opened at $5.46 on Thursday. Brookdale Senior Living has a twelve month low of $4.45 and a twelve month high of $8.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.46, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.85.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.21). Brookdale Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 59.90% and a negative net margin of 6.46%. The business had revenue of $780.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.78 million. Research analysts anticipate that Brookdale Senior Living will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Lee S. Wielansky sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.62, for a total transaction of $56,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 211,382 shares in the company, valued at $1,187,966.84. The trade was a 4.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Brookdale Senior Living during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 6,029.2% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 9,707 shares during the period. Crestline Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Freestone Grove Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000.

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns, manages, and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates in three segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, and Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs). The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.

