Brookfield (TSE:BN) Stock Price Down 1.2% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Brookfield Co. (TSE:BN) traded down 1.2% during trading on Thursday. The company traded as low as C$84.15 and last traded at C$85.04. 1,026,621 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 1,331,702 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$86.06.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$83.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$76.74. The company has a market capitalization of C$90.38 billion, a PE ratio of 101.08 and a beta of 1.75.

About Brookfield

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

