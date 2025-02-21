Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics (NYSE:BTX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics (NYSE:BTX – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Price Performance
Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics stock opened at $7.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $462.67 million, a PE ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 4.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.93. Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.17 and a 12 month high of $10.10.
Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Company Profile
