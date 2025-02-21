Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Has $1.03 Million Holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC decreased its position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 72.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,932 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $1,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Martin Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in AstraZeneca by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 284,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,571,000 after buying an additional 7,615 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter valued at about $754,000. Diversify Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its position in AstraZeneca by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its stake in AstraZeneca by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 43,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,398,000 after purchasing an additional 13,860 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AZN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. UBS Group raised AstraZeneca from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.75.

AstraZeneca Stock Performance

NASDAQ AZN opened at $74.56 on Friday. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1 year low of $62.75 and a 1 year high of $87.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.30.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.05). AstraZeneca had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 32.23%. As a group, research analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AstraZeneca Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. This is a boost from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.49. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is currently 43.36%.

AstraZeneca Profile

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company’s marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

