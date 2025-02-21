C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors Acquires 7,011 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 200.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,517 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,011 shares during the quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors’ holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHV. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 197.4% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 31,961,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,237,000 after buying an additional 21,215,739 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 206.9% during the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 4,188,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,194,000 after buying an additional 2,823,773 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 187.3% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,456,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,114,000 after buying an additional 2,253,597 shares in the last quarter. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 201.5% during the 4th quarter. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,796,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,914,000 after buying an additional 1,869,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 197.8% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,724,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,036,000 after buying an additional 1,809,770 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $27.50 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $23.84 and a 52 week high of $28.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.68. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.77.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

