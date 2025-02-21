C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors Has $236,000 Holdings in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 (NYSEARCA:TJUL)

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors cut its stake in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 (NYSEARCA:TJUL – Free Report) by 22.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,527 shares during the quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors’ holdings in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 were worth $236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TJUL. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 during the third quarter worth approximately $200,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 during the third quarter worth approximately $350,000. Plotkin Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 during the third quarter worth approximately $394,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 by 9.0% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $726,000.

Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of TJUL opened at $28.14 on Friday. Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 has a 12 month low of $25.87 and a 12 month high of $28.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.94 and its 200-day moving average is $27.60.

About Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025

The Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 (TJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund seeks to track the return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY), to a cap, with 100% downside hedge over a two-year outcome period. The actively managed fund holds FLEX options to obtain exposure TJUL was launched on Jul 17, 2023 and is issued by Innovator.

