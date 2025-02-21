C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors Increases Holdings in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD)

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors increased its stake in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD – Free Report) by 29.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,939 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,395 shares during the quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors’ holdings in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $233,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 82,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 23,439 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,255,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $262,000. Finally, Palacios Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $3,788,000.

Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:RYLD opened at $16.74 on Friday. Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF has a 52 week low of $14.75 and a 52 week high of $16.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.35.

Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF Company Profile

