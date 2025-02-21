C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors Increases Position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 16.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,970 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. S.A. Mason LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 36.7% in the third quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF stock opened at $58.27 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12 month low of $57.46 and a 12 month high of $59.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.46.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.2075 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

